Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Silvertown, East London. Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called at 9am on Friday, 5 June, to reports of a stabbing on Pankhurst Avenue. The victim was found with stab wounds in the garden of a property on nearby Rayleigh Road and died after being taken to hospital.

Multiple Arrests Made

Two men aged 27 and 24, along with a 25-year-old woman, were arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder. All three remain in police custody as inquiries continue. A fourth man in his 20s was also hospitalised with multiple stab wounds and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation. She has urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward, reassuring the local community amid the heavy police presence.

Next-of-kin Supported

The victim’s next-of-kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers during this difficult period.

How To Provide Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 1868/5JUN, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Evidence can also be submitted via the Major Incident Information Portal.