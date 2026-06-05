Victor Komolafe Sentenced for Multiple Sexual Offences in Barking

Victor Komolafe, 35, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on 1 June for multiple sexual offences committed in Barking. Identified through the Met’s V100 programme targeting the highest-risk offenders, Komolafe received 8 years and 11 months in prison alongside a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order and registration on the sex offenders list for life.

V100 Programme Success

The V100 initiative uses intelligence and data to flag London’s top 100 highest-risk sexual offenders each month. Since its 2023 launch, 208 offenders have been convicted, including Komolafe, who was relentlessly pursued using counter-terrorism tactics by the Metropolitan Police.

Details Of Offences

Komolafe, also known under aliases “Ghost” and “Xavier,” was convicted in April at Snaresbrook Crown Court of one count of attempted rape, one count of sexual assault, and two counts of assault by penetration. The offences related to two separate women who did not know each other.

Evidence Attack

Komolafe was arrested on 10 August 2023 after a sexual assault report. Despite denying the allegations and attempting to conceal his identity, forensic evidence confirmed the victim’s accounts. A second victim came forward in September with allegations including tactics to incapacitate her before multiple offences in a vehicle owned by Komolafe’s partner, supported by forensic evidence.

Victims Courage Praised

Detective Constables Jo Cheung and Helen Cordes commended the victims’ bravery for speaking out, emphasising how Komolafe used false familiarity to exploit them. One victim urged others to report abuse, saying: “If you have a feeling that something happened to you against your will go to the police. It’s worth speaking up even if you’re not sure.”

Protecting Women And Girls

The Met’s V100 programme aims to prevent harm by proactively targeting dangerous offenders before they can cause further abuse, securing robust prosecutions and long sentences as part of its intelligence-led strategy to safeguard London’s women and girls.