Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

JAILED Sheffield Brothers Jailed Over Audi Attack That Killed Innocent Teen

Sheffield Brothers Jailed Over Audi Attack That Killed Innocent Teen

Two Sheffield brothers have been jailed after using an Audi S3 to target e-bike riders, resulting in the tragic death of 16-year-old Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al-Yazidi, an innocent bystander. The attack happened during a deliberate search for specific e-bike riders. Police swiftly arrested the pair as they attempted to flee the UK from the Port of Dover.

Deliberate Audi Assault

Zulkernain Ahmed, 21, was driving the Audi while his brothers were passengers. They were actively hunting a group of three e-bike riders when they struck La’rome Divers, one of their targets, seriously injuring him. In the process, they fatally injured Abdullah Al-Yazidi, who was not involved and was simply walking nearby.

Innocent Victim Killed

Abdullah, just 16, was walking to the shops, casually throwing a water bottle in the air, when he was struck by the Audi. He later died in hospital from his injuries, highlighting the devastating cost of the brothers’ reckless actions.

Police Arrest And Court Outcome

Following the attack, the Ahmed brothers abandoned the car and tried to leave the country. Police arrested Zulkernain and his older brother, Armaan, 27, at Dover Port. After a five-week trial, Zulkernain was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 30 years. Armaan was found guilty of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm, receiving a 17-year sentence.

Third Brother Still Sought

A third brother, Zain Ahmed, believed to have been in the front passenger seat during the incident, remains at large. Police continue efforts to locate him and bring him to justice.

Community Reacts To Tragedy

The killing of Abdullah has left the local community mourning. His family and friends have been left devastated by the loss of a young life taken in cold blood. The case serves as a grim reminder of the dangers caused by targeting vulnerable road users.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Brighton & Hove Launches Shared Electric Cargo Bike Scheme

ECO TRANSPORT Brighton & Hove Launches Shared Electric Cargo Bike Scheme

UK News
Former Sussex Police Volunteer Cleared After Dangerous Driving Probe

IN THE CLEAR Former Sussex Police Volunteer Cleared After Dangerous Driving Probe

UK News
Man Dies After Fight at St Minver Holiday Park Cornwall

FATAL OUTCOME Man Dies After Fight at St Minver Holiday Park Cornwall

Breaking News, UK News
Britain’s Only Female Royal Navy Commando Dies in Devon Helicopter Crash

HELICOPTER TRAGEDY Britain’s Only Female Royal Navy Commando Dies in Devon Helicopter Crash

UK News
Driver Assaulted After Road Rage Incident in Gillingham

ROAD RAGE Driver Assaulted After Road Rage Incident in Gillingham

UK News
Former Swindon Teacher Jailed Nine Years for Abusing Boys

POLICE PRAISE Former Swindon Teacher Jailed Nine Years for Abusing Boys

UK News
Man Shot with Crossbow at University of Surrey as Student Arrested

CAMPUS ATTACK Man Shot with Crossbow at University of Surrey as Student Arrested

UK News
Elderly Couple Die After Car Overturns in Haddiscoe Norfolk Crash

FATAL TRAGEDY Elderly Couple Die After Car Overturns in Haddiscoe Norfolk Crash

UK News
Nigel Farage Claims Two-Tier Policing After Southampton Murder Row

POLICE ROW Nigel Farage Claims Two-Tier Policing After Southampton Murder Row

UK News
Wiltshire Man Re-Arrested Over Wilful Neglect in Care Probe

ARREST MADE Wiltshire Man Re-Arrested Over Wilful Neglect in Care Probe

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Anthony Joshua’s Childhood Friend Claims Boxer Has Been Cloned

BOXER MYSTERY Anthony Joshua’s Childhood Friend Claims Boxer Has Been Cloned

UK News
Anthony Joshua’s Childhood Friend Claims Boxer Has Been Cloned

Anthony Joshua’s Childhood Friend Claims Boxer Has Been Cloned

UK News
Swindon Juror Jailed for Illegal Research in Sexual Offence Trial

JURY BREACH Swindon Juror Jailed for Illegal Research in Sexual Offence Trial

UK News
Swindon Juror Jailed for Illegal Research in Sexual Offence Trial

Swindon Juror Jailed for Illegal Research in Sexual Offence Trial

UK News
Sussex NHS Trust Retains Veteran Aware Status for Armed Forces Support

FORCE SUPPORT Sussex NHS Trust Retains Veteran Aware Status for Armed Forces Support

UK News
Sussex NHS Trust Retains Veteran Aware Status for Armed Forces Support

Sussex NHS Trust Retains Veteran Aware Status for Armed Forces Support

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

GANG VIOLENCE Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

UK News
Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

UK News
Woman Dies After A419 Van Collision Near White Hart Roundabout

FATAL COLLISION Woman Dies After A419 Van Collision Near White Hart Roundabout

UK News
Woman Dies After A419 Van Collision Near White Hart Roundabout

Woman Dies After A419 Van Collision Near White Hart Roundabout

UK News
Chinese Border Collie With 1.5M Followers Stolen and Eaten at Dog Meat Restaurant

PET TRAGEDY Chinese Border Collie With 1.5M Followers Stolen and Eaten at Dog Meat Restaurant

UK News
Chinese Border Collie With 1.5M Followers Stolen and Eaten at Dog Meat Restaurant

Chinese Border Collie With 1.5M Followers Stolen and Eaten at Dog Meat Restaurant

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
21-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Hospitalised in Ellenborough Road Sidcup

KNIFE ATTACK 21-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Hospitalised in Ellenborough Road Sidcup

UK News
21-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Hospitalised in Ellenborough Road Sidcup

21-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Hospitalised in Ellenborough Road Sidcup

UK News
Paul Quinn jailed 24 years for 2003 Salford rape after wrongful conviction

HARSH SENTANCE Paul Quinn jailed 24 years for 2003 Salford rape after wrongful conviction

UK News
Paul Quinn jailed 24 years for 2003 Salford rape after wrongful conviction

Paul Quinn jailed 24 years for 2003 Salford rape after wrongful conviction

UK News
CCTV Image Released in Canterbury Voyeurism Investigation

WOMAN FILMED CCTV Image Released in Canterbury Voyeurism Investigation

UK News
CCTV Image Released in Canterbury Voyeurism Investigation

CCTV Image Released in Canterbury Voyeurism Investigation

UK News
Watch Live