Sheffield Brothers Jailed Over Audi Attack That Killed Innocent Teen

Two Sheffield brothers have been jailed after using an Audi S3 to target e-bike riders, resulting in the tragic death of 16-year-old Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al-Yazidi, an innocent bystander. The attack happened during a deliberate search for specific e-bike riders. Police swiftly arrested the pair as they attempted to flee the UK from the Port of Dover.

Deliberate Audi Assault

Zulkernain Ahmed, 21, was driving the Audi while his brothers were passengers. They were actively hunting a group of three e-bike riders when they struck La’rome Divers, one of their targets, seriously injuring him. In the process, they fatally injured Abdullah Al-Yazidi, who was not involved and was simply walking nearby.

Innocent Victim Killed

Abdullah, just 16, was walking to the shops, casually throwing a water bottle in the air, when he was struck by the Audi. He later died in hospital from his injuries, highlighting the devastating cost of the brothers’ reckless actions.

Police Arrest And Court Outcome

Following the attack, the Ahmed brothers abandoned the car and tried to leave the country. Police arrested Zulkernain and his older brother, Armaan, 27, at Dover Port. After a five-week trial, Zulkernain was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 30 years. Armaan was found guilty of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm, receiving a 17-year sentence.

Third Brother Still Sought

A third brother, Zain Ahmed, believed to have been in the front passenger seat during the incident, remains at large. Police continue efforts to locate him and bring him to justice.

Community Reacts To Tragedy

The killing of Abdullah has left the local community mourning. His family and friends have been left devastated by the loss of a young life taken in cold blood. The case serves as a grim reminder of the dangers caused by targeting vulnerable road users.