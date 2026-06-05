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FLIGHT REFORM New Aviation Laws Could Mean Faster Flights and Stronger Passenger Rights

New Aviation Laws Could Mean Faster Flights and Stronger Passenger Rights

The UK government is pushing ahead with the Civil Aviation Bill, a major legislative overhaul promising faster flights and stronger passenger protections across the country. Currently under parliamentary review, the Bill empowers the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with tougher enforcement powers to clamp down on airlines and airports that fail to meet passenger rights.

Stricter Passenger Protections

The new law targets airlines and airports that neglect passenger support during delays, cancellations, or fail to adequately assist disabled travellers, exposing them to financial penalties. Aviation Minister Keir Mather emphasised the Bill’s role in holding the industry to account and delivering “faster, more efficient flights” while safeguarding passenger rights.

Modernising UK Airspace

A key aspect is redesigning UK flight paths, including major hubs like Heathrow and Gatwick, to slash delays, reduce aircraft holding times, and cut noise and air pollution. The UK Airspace Design Service is already mapping changes expected to come into effect from the mid-2030s, aiming to prevent forecasted aviation delays rising by 200% by 2040.

Boosting Aviation Safety

The Bill offers the CAA greater flexibility to update safety regulations swiftly in response to new technologies and international standards, keeping the UK aviation sector at the forefront of safety.

Industry Backing

The proposed reforms have been welcomed by the Civil Aviation Authority, Airlines UK, and AirportsUK, who see the changes as vital for improving flight efficiency, resilience, and supporting sustainable sector growth.

Travel Update

Introduced in the King’s Speech this May, the Civil Aviation Bill is currently at its Second Reading in Parliament. If passed, it represents one of the biggest updates to UK aviation law in recent decades, set to benefit millions of passengers annually.

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