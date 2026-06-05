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FOLLOWING WOMEN Chester Man Charged Over Following Women Between May and June 2026

Chester Man Charged Over Following Women Between May and June 2026

  A 48-year-old Chester man has been charged after reports he was seen following women and girls around the city between 6 May and 1 June 2026. Ion Chelo of Whipcord Lane was arrested by police on Tuesday 2 June 2026 and charged with using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, alongside harassment without violence.

Police Arrest Suspect

Chelo was taken into custody shortly after the alleged incidents came to light. His arrest follows increasing concern among local residents about suspicious behaviour targeting vulnerable individuals in Chester.

Court Appearances Set

He appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 4 June 2026. Chelo is scheduled to appear next at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 July 2026. The case remains ongoing as authorities prepare for the upcoming hearing.

Community Impact

The police continue to assure residents that these incidents are being taken seriously, urging anyone with information related to the case or similar behaviour to come forward to assist the investigation.

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Topics :Crime

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