Police Appeal Issued to Find Man Wanted for Prison Recall in Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester police have launched an urgent appeal to find Nazish Shakeel, 34, wanted on recall to prison. Shakeel has links to Bury, Oldham, and Manchester, and authorities say he must be returned to custody immediately. Anyone with information is Arrested Over Hu Demonstration Chaos – Police Urge Witnesses to Contact 101 or Report Online" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/breaking-news/a-15-year-old-boy-has-been-arrested-on-suspicion-of-violent-disorder-following-a-demonstration-that-took-place-on-saturday-3-august-in-hull-city-centre-2/">urged to contact police on 101.

Wanted On Prison Recall

Nazish Shakeel is currently wanted by police as part of a prison recall process. Authorities have confirmed Shakeel’s links to multiple areas across Greater Manchester, increasing the urgency of their search.

Appeal To The Public

Police are appealing directly to the public for assistance. They emphasise that anyone spotting or knowing the whereabouts of Shakeel should report it immediately, helping the police to ensure swift action.

Contacting The Police

The public can provide information by calling Greater Manchester Police on 101. Authorities reassure that all tips will be treated with confidentiality and stressed the importance of community cooperation in cases like this.