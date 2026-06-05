Lewisham Dad Taiwo Ekerin Fatally Attacked Outside Nightclub

Taiwo Ekerin, a 41-year-old father, was fatally attacked outside Alpha Lounge nightclub on Lewisham High Street shortly before 4:40am on Sunday, May 24. The Metropolitan Police are investigating his death as murder and appealing for witnesses to come forward, highlighting the tragic loss and ongoing public safety concerns in Lewisham.

Fatal Attack Details

Taiwo suffered a serious head injury during an altercation outside the club. Despite being rushed to the hospital with emergency medical support, he later died from his injuries. Police officers and the london/">London Ambulance Service attended the scene promptly.

Met Police Appeal

The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation and are urgently seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV or arrested-on-suspicion-of-violent-disorder-following-a-demonstration-that-took-place-on-saturday-3-august-in-hull-city-centre/" title="15-Year-Old Held Over Hull City Centre Violent Disorder—Police Seek Dashcam Footage">dashcam footage. They encourage members of the public to preserve and share any evidence to aid the investigation.

Family Tribute And Support

Taiwo’s family launched a crowdfunding page to help with funeral expenses. Kenny Ekerin, a relative, paid tribute to Taiwo, describing him as a “much-loved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend”. He emphasised Taiwo’s warmth, kindness, and devotion, especially to his daughter who now faces life without her father.

Community Impact

The incident has shocked the Lewisham community, with police encouraging anyone who has not yet spoken to officers but has information to come forward. Specialised officers are supporting Taiwo’s family through this devastating time.