Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, tragically died last week after falling 130ft from Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, Brazil, during a bungee jump without a safety rope. São Paulo State Police are now investigating the disappearance of a GoPro camera believed to have been attached to her harness at the time, amid fears crucial evidence may have been deliberately hidden.

GoPro Camera Mystery

Authorities are searching for the missing GoPro, which witnesses say was removed from Maria’s neck strap after she fell. A witness, Rafael Goulart, reported seeing an employee taking the camera from her body as she lay dying. Police suspect the removal was an attempt to suppress evidence linked to the fatal incident.

Workers Arrested

Three bungee jump workers—Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32; Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42; and Vitor de Freitas Goncalves, 27—have been arrested. Three additional suspects are now in custody, including one accused of deleting data from the GoPro to cover up what happened. Police reports describe the workers as uncooperative and attempting to flee or change clothes before officers arrived.

Safety Negligence Exposed

The investigation has revealed the fatal safety oversight: Maria’s safety rope was never attached. Furthermore, the workers did not have legal authorisation to conduct extreme sports at Skeleton Bridge, which is now set for demolition to prevent future tragedies.

Official Probe Underway

São Paulo State authorities are examining potential evidence suppression and other failures in the handling and management of extreme sports activities at the site. The ongoing probe aims to secure accountability for Maria’s death and shed light on the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.