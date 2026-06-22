Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BUNGEE TRAGEDY Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, tragically died last week after falling 130ft from Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, Brazil, during a bungee jump without a safety rope. São Paulo State Police are now investigating the disappearance of a GoPro camera believed to have been attached to her harness at the time, amid fears crucial evidence may have been deliberately hidden.

GoPro Camera Mystery

Authorities are searching for the missing GoPro, which witnesses say was removed from Maria’s neck strap after she fell. A witness, Rafael Goulart, reported seeing an employee taking the camera from her body as she lay dying. Police suspect the removal was an attempt to suppress evidence linked to the fatal incident.

Workers Arrested

Three bungee jump workers—Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32; Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42; and Vitor de Freitas Goncalves, 27—have been arrested. Three additional suspects are now in custody, including one accused of deleting data from the GoPro to cover up what happened. Police reports describe the workers as uncooperative and attempting to flee or change clothes before officers arrived.

Safety Negligence Exposed

The investigation has revealed the fatal safety oversight: Maria’s safety rope was never attached. Furthermore, the workers did not have legal authorisation to conduct extreme sports at Skeleton Bridge, which is now set for demolition to prevent future tragedies.

Official Probe Underway

São Paulo State authorities are examining potential evidence suppression and other failures in the handling and management of extreme sports activities at the site. The ongoing probe aims to secure accountability for Maria’s death and shed light on the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Bedford Fatal Train Crash Leaves Driver Dead, Rail Line Closed

AVOID TRAVEL Bedford Fatal Train Crash Leaves Driver Dead, Rail Line Closed

UK News
Krispy Kreme Recalls Doughnuts Over Undisclosed Hazelnuts Allergy Risk

FOOD RECALL Krispy Kreme Recalls Doughnuts Over Undisclosed Hazelnuts Allergy Risk

UK News
Three Arrested After Swindon Shooting in Gorse Hill Investigation

MORE ARRESTS Three Arrested After Swindon Shooting in Gorse Hill Investigation

UK News
Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

HEAT WAVE WARNING Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Stabbing in Crystal Palace

Breaking News, UK News
Tamil Protesters Rally Outside Sri Lankan High Commission in London Calling for Self-Determination and Justice

MAKING A STAND Tamil Protesters Rally Outside Sri Lankan High Commission in London Calling for Self-Determination and Justice

UK News
Police Seize Zombie And Rambo Knives After Music Video Shoot Raid

KNIFE SEIZURE Police Seize Zombie And Rambo Knives After Music Video Shoot Raid

UK News
Uber Driver Throws Coffee At Passengers In Cancellation Dispute

RIDESHARE ROW Uber Driver Throws Coffee At Passengers In Cancellation Dispute

UK News
Police Soften Mother’s Words After Daughter Killed by Asylum Seeker in Walsall

POLICE GUIDANCE Police Soften Mother’s Words After Daughter Killed by Asylum Seeker in Walsall

UK News
Mitcham Man Convicted for Sharing Islamist Terror Material After Heathrow Stop

TERROR ARREST Mitcham Man Convicted for Sharing Islamist Terror Material After Heathrow Stop

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

MURDER ARREST Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

UK News
Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

UK News
Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

FATAL CRASH Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

UK News
Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

UK News
Three Charged With Murder Including Boys, 14 And 16, After Newcastle Stabbing

MURDER ARRESTS Three Charged With Murder Including Boys, 14 And 16, After Newcastle Stabbing

Breaking News, UK News
Three Charged With Murder Including Boys, 14 And 16, After Newcastle Stabbing

Three Charged With Murder Including Boys, 14 And 16, After Newcastle Stabbing

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

TEEN MURDER CHARGE Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

UK News
Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

UK News
Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

POLICE ARREST Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

UK News
Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

FLASHER PROBE Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

UK News
Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

UK News
Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

BUNGEE TRAGEDY Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

UK News
Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

UK News
French Family Sails Past Naval Patrol Off Panama and Makes Surprise Contact

NAVY CONTACT French Family Sails Past Naval Patrol Off Panama and Makes Surprise Contact

UK News
French Family Sails Past Naval Patrol Off Panama and Makes Surprise Contact

French Family Sails Past Naval Patrol Off Panama and Makes Surprise Contact

UK News
Watch Live