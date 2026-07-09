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GROWING CONCERNS Police Appeal To Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Darius Calin In Chatham

Police Appeal To Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Darius Calin In Chatham

Medway police are urgently appealing for help to locate Darius Calin, an 11-year-old boy reported missing from the Albany Road area of Chatham. Darius was last seen at around 5pm on Wednesday 8 July 2026, and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Last Seen Location

Darius was spotted near Albany Road, Chatham, shortly before 5pm. The police are focusing their search in this area as they track his possible movements.

Description And Clothing

  • Age: 11 years old
  • Height: 5ft 3in
  • Build: Slim
  • Hair: Short brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Wearing: Black top, black trousers, blue trainers
  • Possession: Grey bicycle

Police Appeal For Information

Anyone with critical information about Darius’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 09-0093. For less urgent details, contact via police live chat on their website or ring 101.

Community Concern Grows

With each hour that passes, Medway police stress the importance of quick public response to ensure Darius’s safe return and wellbeing.

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