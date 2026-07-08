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HEAT RELIEF EDF Launches £1m Scheme to Give Free Fans and Curtains to 10,000 UK Homes

EDF Launches £1m Scheme to Give Free Fans and Curtains to 10,000 UK Homes

EDF Energy has unveiled a new £1 million Heatwave Relief Packs programme, offering free fans, blackout curtains, and cooling supplies to 10,000 vulnerable households across the UK. The scheme launched in July 2026 aims to help those at risk from rising summer temperatures amid growing health concerns over extreme heat.

Who Benefits

The initiative targets elderly residents, young children, disabled individuals, and those with chronic health conditions who struggle to keep their homes cool during heatwaves. Eligible customers will receive tailored support valued up to £100, including essential cooling and energy-saving items.

Relief Pack Contents

  • Energy-efficient desk or pedestal fans
  • Handheld or neck fans
  • Thermal blackout curtains
  • Reflective window film
  • Reusable hydration bottles and cooling towels
  • Electricity credit or vouchers up to £20 to cover running costs
  • Advice on staying safe during hot weather

Rising Heat Risks

Official UK Health Security Agency figures revealed that over 1,300 deaths in England during summer 2024 were linked to extreme heat, with people aged 75 and over most affected. Heatwaves can worsen existing health issues and increase risks of heart attacks, strokes and breathing difficulties.

Edfs Support Response

Joe Souto, EDF’s retail director, said many vulnerable customers face a “summer version of the ‘heating or eating’ dilemma” and may avoid using fans due to cost worries. He added, “Nobody should have to choose between protecting their health and managing their household budget.” The company collaborates with community groups and partner organisations to identify recipients.

Community Voices

Jessica Taplin, CEO of Charis, involved in distributing the packs, described extreme heat as a “genuine health emergency,” citing UK Health Security Agency’s Red Heat-Health Alerts and increased NHS pressure as evidence of the heat’s impact. Cheryl Brown from SHINE London warned that heatwaves pose serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups living in poorly ventilated homes.

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