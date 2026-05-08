Upminster Fire Engulfs Containers and Scrap Vehicles with Five Crews Tackling Blaze

Five fire crews, including teams from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and london/">London Fire Brigade, responded to a significant blaze involving containers and scrap vehicles in Upminster today. Firefighters used a water bowser to shuttle water and tackled the fire in sections to bring it under control. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Joint Fire Response

Crews from Essex and London worked closely together, coordinating efforts to surround the fire quickly. Their combined action prevented the blaze from spreading further, demonstrating strong inter-service cooperation.

Use Of Water Bowser

Due to the scale of the fire, teams employed a water bowser to ferry water to the scene, ensuring a continuous supply to douse the flames effectively across different areas of the site.

Community Impact

Local businesses near the scene were affected during the firefighting operation. Station Manager Mat Bannon thanked them for their patience, highlighting the community’s support as vital during emergency responses.

Investigation Underway

Fire officials have confirmed that the cause of the fire is being investigated. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.