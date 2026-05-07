Paramedic Describes Chaotic Rescue of Saffron Cole-Nottage at Suffolk Shoreline

A paramedic has revealed a disjointed and uncoordinated rescue effort during the emergency response to Saffron Cole-Nottage’s ordeal at a Suffolk shoreline on 2 February last year. At Suffolk Coroner’s Court, Billy Seaman of the East of England Ambulance Service admitted responders were effectively ‘winging it’ while trying to save the 32-year-old mother trapped head-first between rocks as the tide rose.

Communication Failures Exposed

Mr Seaman told the inquest he struggled to access essential drowning guidance en route to the scene, including a key submerged persons tool. He revealed there was no direct communication with other first responders, including colleague Colleen Gibson, who had information on tide timings and how long Ms Cole-Nottage may have been underwater. “I didn’t have that information passed to me directly,” he said. “I didn’t communicate this to anyone else.” These communication breakdowns delayed critical rescue decisions.

Unprepared And Undertrained

The paramedic admitted little practical training in drowning incidents, stating that since his 2014 training, Ms Cole-Nottage was the first drowning patient he’d encountered. He criticised irregular training delivery and unmonitored online modules. “I had no experience managing those scenes,” he confessed, describing the response as lacking a clear command structure and interoperability between emergency services, with JESIP principles not applied.

Harsh Conditions Hampering Rescue

Mr Seaman described the challenging environment at the scene: “It was dark, cold, and wet with poor lighting, and we had no life vests.” He found Ms Cole-Nottage severely stuck and saw only her leg. The lack of site illumination and unclear access routes added to the chaotic situation.

Police Perspective Highlights Delay

Acting Sergeant Alex Allport, also at the inquest, recalled being told only that someone was on the rocks and hearing a coastguard mention “body recovery.” He noted no prior communication with paramedics and described observing Ms Cole-Nottage’s condition as “no movement, no sound” with limbs in unnatural positions. He echoed concerns about inadequate training and the late involvement of fire crews, stating they should have been called earlier or simultaneously with other responders.

Inquest Examines Critical Failings

The ongoing inquest continues to probe delays, lack of coordination, and training gaps in the emergency response to Ms Cole-Nottage’s tragic incident. Counsel representing the family emphasised missed opportunities for better communication and inter-agency collaboration, with Mr Seaman reflecting: “Looking back, I wish there was way more communication and discussion.” The case raises serious questions on preparedness for complex water rescues among frontline responders.