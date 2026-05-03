Three Arrested After Accrington Man Dies Following Car Incident

Police have arrested three men as they investigate the murder of 44-year-old Matthew Weller in Accrington. The man was struck by a VW Passat car at around 10pm on April 22 at the junction of Blackburn Road and Birch Street in the town centre. Despite efforts by emergency services, Matthew later died in hospital. Detectives are continuing inquiries into this serious incident.

Victim Named

Matthew Weller, a 44-year-old local resident, was seriously injured when hit by the vehicle. His family are being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation unfolds.

Vehicle Found Abandoned

The VW Passat involved failed to stop after the incident and was later recovered by police on Barden Road. Forensic examination of the vehicle is underway as part of the ongoing investigation.

Three Men Arrested

Following police enquiries, three men aged 17 and 18 from Accrington and Blackburn were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

“Our dedicated team of officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in the area so please approach them if you have any information or concerns,” said Det Supt Mark Dickinson. “We are keen to hear from anyone who saw the VW Passat after the incident or who has any CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage from around Birch Street, Barden Road or Lynton Road.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 101 quoting log 1508 of April 22 or reach out to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers.org.