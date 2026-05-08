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Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

A Bromley mother and her boyfriend have been sentenced to a combined 27 years behind bars for months of brutal abuse that led to the death of her toddler son, Kol Page. The sentencing took place after the pair were found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Tragic Abuse Revealed

Kol, aged two when first found critically injured in April 2022, suffered severe abdominal trauma alongside extensive bruising. London Ambulance Service found him unresponsive and doctors confirmed his injuries were caused by blunt force such as a punch or stamp. Despite intense medical care, he died two years later, in June 2024, aged four.

Disturbing Court Evidence

Text messages between Zoe Coutts, 35, and Scott O’Connor, 36, exposed a dark reality of neglect and violence. One message from O’Connor read: “Jesus slap him back to sleep lol.” Both blamed Kol’s injuries on his supposed clumsiness, but medical and forensic evidence told a very different story.

Verdict And Sentencing

O’Connor was sentenced to 18 years in prison with an additional five-year extended licence, while Coutts received a sentence of nine years and 109 days. The court cleared the pair of murder but held them responsible for the child’s avoidable death through sustained abuse at their Bromley home.

Police and NSPCC Statement

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn described Kol as an “innocent little boy” failed by those meant to protect him. She praised emergency service staff and foster carers for their efforts during the harrowing case. An NSPCC spokesperson called the case heartbreaking, highlighting the sustained violence Kol endured while in the care of his mother.

Justice For Kol

The case is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of child abuse and the vital role of police investigations in securing justice. Kol’s bravery and spirit were remembered by police and advocates, ensuring his tragic death will not be forgotten.

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