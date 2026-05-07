Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed 10 Years for Wednesbury Store Rape

Hotak Wahidullah, an 18-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, has been sentenced to 10 years in custody after being found guilty of raping a 24-year-old woman in a Wednesbury town centre store. The attack happened on 27 February last year when the victim, after a night out, used the shop’s toilet with Wahidullah present behind the counter. Birmingham Crown Court convicted him of two counts of rape.

Jury Verdict Delivered

Wahidullah was convicted by a jury that found the evidence against him compelling. The six-person jury returned a guilty verdict on two rape counts, highlighting the severity of the offence.

Judge Issues Prison Term

The judge handed down a total sentence of 10 years, with seven years in a young offenders’ institution followed by three years on licence. The judge noted Wahidullah poses a considerable risk to public safety.

Attack Location And Victim Impact

The attack took place inside a shop in Wednesbury town centre. The victim had entered the store to use their toilet facilities following an evening out. The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, emphasising the need for safety in public spaces.