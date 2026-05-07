Keighley Man Waseem Islam Charged With Murder of Suhail Choudry

Waseem Islam, 39, from East Avenue, Keighley, has been formally charged with the murder of 35-year-old Suhail Choudry. The victim suffered serious injuries during an assault in Keighley on 8 February and died three days later on 11 February. Police arrested Islam yesterday, and he was remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court today.

Details Of The Assault

Suhail Choudry was critically injured following a violent attack in Keighley earlier this month. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on 11 February, prompting an urgent police investigation.

Murder Charge Issued

Police swiftly moved after arresting Waseem Islam on suspicion of murder. He now faces formal charges and remains in custody awaiting his court hearing.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Islam is set to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court later today. Details of his defence and future court proceedings will be confirmed in due course.

Murder Charge Issued: Attack

West Yorkshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault. They have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to assist ongoing inquiries.