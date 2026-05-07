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TRIAL UPDATE Woman Alleges Rape by Syrian Refugee on Bournemouth Promenade

Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

A 20-year-old woman broke down in Bournemouth Crown Court as she alleged she was raped by Mohammed Abdullah, a 19-year-old Syrian refugee, in a portable toilet on Bournemouth promenade in the early hours of 6 July last year. The woman detailed the attack, describing how she froze and was helpless during the assault, which has led to a high-profile trial.

Victims Harrowing Account

The complainant described walking home alone after a night out when Abdullah and a group of friends offered her a ride on a hired bike. After accepting, Abdullah allegedly stopped near a portable toilet, pinned her against the wall, and sexually assaulted her before dragging her inside to allegedly rape her. She recalled telling him “no” multiple times as he disregarded her refusal.

Vulnerability Cited

The woman explained she was intoxicated and without a working phone, making her vulnerable. She said, “I feel if I had been sober, it wouldn’t have happened. I would have been able to protect myself more, push him off me more.” She detailed feeling powerless and fearful during the attack.

Aftermath And Desperation

Following the alleged assault, she described walking alone along the beach in distress, calling out for help but unable to find anyone. She eventually approached an older man for protection, explaining she was “in an absolute state”.

Defendant’s Background And Denial

Mohammed Abdullah, who arrived in the UK from Syria under the family reunion scheme in 2023 and lives in West Drayton, west London, denies all charges of rape and sexual assault. The trial is ongoing at Bournemouth Crown Court.

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