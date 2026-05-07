Green Party deputy leader candidate Zack Polanski has admitted falsely claiming to be a British Red Cross spokesman during his campaign. The 43-year-old hypnotherapist, who repeatedly used this claim on crowdfunding and personal websites, made the assertion while running to become deputy leader of the party. The British Red Cross confirmed he was never a spokesperson and contacted the Green Party leadership about these inaccurate statements.

False Red Cross Claims

Polanski set up a crowdfunding page where he described himself as a British Red Cross spokesperson, backed by references on two donation pages and his personal website. The charity clarified that although Polanski has supported their fundraisers and hosted events on their behalf, he was never an official spokesman. Polanski admitted using “the wrong word” and accepted the mistake.

Hypnotherapy Role Questioned

The Times reported that Polanski was not a full member of the National Council of Hypnotherapy, despite previously working as a hypnotherapist. He also faced scrutiny after claiming hypnotherapy could help women with breast enlargement, a statement he said was misrepresented in The Sun.

Labour Exposes Green Candidates

Separately, Labour is set to release a dossier accusing 25 Green Party local election candidates of harbouring “disturbing views,” including antisemitism and support for extremist groups. The document alleges some candidates spread conspiracy theories and racist remarks, prompting calls from Communities Secretary Steve Reed for Green Party leader Zack Polanski to expel those involved.

Party Response And Vetting

A Green Party spokesperson told LBC they are proud of the majority of their 4,500 election candidates and are taking allegations seriously. They confirmed investigations are underway, some candidates have been suspended, and improved vetting procedures are being implemented to prevent unsuitable candidates from representing the party.