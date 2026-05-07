Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Salisbury Attack

Jake Guyatt, 32, appeared at Salisbury Magistrates Court today charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Firsdown on May 5. The incident left a woman seriously injured and hospitalised. Alongside attempted murder, Guyatt faces charges of possessing a bladed article in public, carrying an offensive weapon, and drug possession. No pleas were entered during the hearing, and he has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Salisbury Crown Court on June 3.

Serious Assault In Firsdown

Police responded to an address in Firsdown on May 5 where a woman was discovered with significant injuries. The incident triggered a swift investigation by Wiltshire Police.

Multiple Charges Brought

Jake Guyatt faces several charges, including possession of a bladed article in public and possession of a class B drug, in addition to attempted murder. These charges reflect the severity of the case.

Court Proceedings And Custody

At Salisbury Magistrates Court, Guyatt made no plea and was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance. The case will continue at Salisbury Crown Court on June 3.

Police Appeal And Ongoing Investigation

Wiltshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault and urge anyone with information to come forward to support the ongoing case.