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MURDER VERDICT Samuel Field Found Guilty of Murdering 93-Year-Old Friend in Desborough

Samuel Field Found Guilty of Murdering 93-Year-Old Friend in Desborough

A 40-year-old man, Samuel Field, has been convicted of murdering his 93-year-old friend Martin Glynn in Desborough, Northamptonshire, following an 11-day trial at Northampton Crown Court. The brutal attack lasted over 24 hours in September 2024, during which police say Field subjected Glynn to torture, leading to fatal injuries.

Prolonged Assault Documented

Field punched, kicked, stamped on, and strangled Glynn at his home, causing a fractured neck bone and severe bruising. Hidden camera footage revealed Field acting normally while Glynn lay motionless on the floor, unable to walk again after the assault.

Victims Final Days

Glynn travelled over two hours by bus to visit Field just before the attack. Field’s paranoia, reportedly linked to cannabis use, fuelled the brutal interrogation about an imagined conspiracy during which Field recorded his delusional beliefs. Glynn died three months later on Boxing Day 2024 at Northampton General Hospital.

Jury Delivers Swift Verdict

The jury took less than four hours to find Field guilty of murder following the prosecution’s evidence detailing the sustained torture. The court heard Field called an ambulance only 28 hours after the assault began.

Police Statement On Case

“Samuel Field described Mr Glynn as his best friend of almost two decades. However, instead of looking out for Mr Glynn, Field exploited their friendship and tortured the 93-year-old over 10 hours,” said Detective Sergeant Megan Scotney, East Midlands Special Operations Unit. “Field is a dangerous, violent man, and this verdict offers some comfort to Mr Glynn’s loved ones.”

Next Steps Attack

Field, formerly residing on Gold Street, Desborough, is due to be sentenced on May 29.

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