SHUTDOWN M25 Chaos Two Lorries Smash Near Brentwood, Power Lines Down

Published: 1:31 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 1:31 pm February 24, 2026

 

The M25 is at a standstill after two lorries collided near Brentwood, bringing down power lines and forcing a full motorway shutdown.

M25 Closed Both Ways Between J27 and J28

  • M25 clockwise closed at Junction 27.
  • Anti-clockwise closed at Junction 28.
  • National Highways warn of major delays, with anti-clockwise traffic stuck for up to 25 minutes.

National Highways said: “The crash happened on the anti-clockwise side and brought down power lines. Engineers are on their way to secure both carriageways. Stay tuned for updates.”

Emergency Crews Rush to the Scene

Essex Fire and Rescue are battling the aftermath of the smash.

“Our teams are on-site attending a crash involving two lorries. Drivers should remain in their vehicles for safety,” said a fire service spokesperson.

They thanked motorists for their patience while coordinating with Essex Police and National Highways to clear the area.

Police Warn: Avoid M25 Near Brentwood Now

Essex Police are urging drivers to avoid the area as closures could last for hours while repairs take place.

 

