Edinburgh Knife Attack Suspect Held at Carstairs Hospital After Lockdown

A man accused of a terrifying knife attack in Edinburgh is being held at Carstairs high-security psychiatric hospital following a police lockdown on 2 March 2026. Armed officers responded to reports of a man armed with two large knives in Calder Gardens, sparking panic and lockdowns in local schools and nurseries.

Seven-hour Armed Standoff

Police engaged in a tense, seven-hour standoff with 23-year-old Mustafa Kokoneh at Cobbinshaw House. Kokoneh, a Chad national living in Edinburgh since 2023, was finally arrested as emergency services sealed off the Calders estate.

Multiple Serious Charges

Kokoneh appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 4 March, facing eight charges including two counts of attempted murder, assault risking life, possession of bladed articles, carrying offensive weapons, breach of the peace, and vandalism.

Injuries Treated And Released

A man suffered stab wounds described as non-life-threatening.

A woman was treated for a head laceration unrelated to the stabbing.

Both victims received care at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and have since been discharged.

Police Deny Terror Links

Authorities confirmed the attack is not linked to terrorism. Police urged the public to avoid spreading false information, including rumours about Kokoneh’s bail, stressing he remains in custody at Carstairs pending further proceedings.