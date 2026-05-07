Chorley Man Charged Over Antisemitic Threats and Offensive Weapon

A 63-year-old Chorley man, Brian Ward, has been charged after making antisemitic threats and racist remarks during a phone call to a health professional. Lancashire Police intervened following the incident, which included references to recent terrorist attacks and threats of violence.

Urgent Police Action

Police responded swiftly after receiving intelligence that Ward intended to leave his home armed with a knife. Officers arrested him at his Rothwell Road address, recovering a sword from the property.

Charges Filed

Sending a communication threatening death or serious harm

Using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause fear or provoke violence

Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place

Ward appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court and is currently remanded in custody. A further hearing is scheduled at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

Rising Antisemitic Incidents

This case highlights a sharp increase in antisemitic hate crimes across the UK. The Community Security Trust recorded 1,521 antisemitic incidents in the first half of 2025—the second-highest ever for that period. Incidents surged 58% monthly since October 2023 and often relate to tensions surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Community Response

Lancashire Police have vowed to tackle hate crimes with full force, prioritising threats targeting religious and ethnic groups. Local Jewish organisations continue to collaborate with authorities to monitor threats and provide support to those affected.