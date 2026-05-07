Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

Police are urgently searching for Annette Mittawa, an 18-year-old woman reported missing from Rochester. She was last spotted around 11.30am on Wednesday 6 May 2026 in the Chancery Road area of Cliffe.

Distinctive Appearance

Annette is described as black, 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build and long black hair tied in a ponytail. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings, and carrying a small black shoulder bag.

Known Links To Gillingham

Authorities note that Annette has connections to the nearby town of Gillingham, prompting searches and inquiries extending beyond Rochester.

How To Help

Police are appealing for anyone with information about Annette’s whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 06-1708. For non-urgent tips, callers can reach officers via live chat on the police website or by dialling 101.