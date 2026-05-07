CCTV Released After Deliberate Fire Near Hull Paragon Rail Line

British Transport Police have released CCTV images following a deliberate fire set in a derelict building near Hull Paragon Interchange rail line on Wednesday 22 April. The incident occurred in a yard on Wilberforce Street, Hull. Humberside Fire and Rescue quickly extinguished the blaze with no reported injuries. Detectives are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured in the footage to come forward.

Man Sparks Fire

According to police, a man entered the yard alongside the railway line before igniting the fire and then leaving the scene, heading towards Hull city centre. The fire prompted an emergency response but was contained without harm to people.

Police Seek Public Help

Detectives are keen to speak with the man captured on CCTV, believing he may hold key information to help progress their arson investigation.

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