Police Seek Man Over Sexual Assault on Warrington to Manchester Train

British Transport Police are urgently seeking the public’s help after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train from Warrington Bank Quay to Manchester Oxford Road on 23 April at around 1pm. The victim was standing in the vestibule between the seats and doors when the incident occurred. The force has released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to, believing he could assist the ongoing investigation.

Man Identified In CCTV

The man seen in the released footage has a shaved head and was wearing a black tank top and grey shorts at the time of the assault. Police have not confirmed his identity but stress that anyone recognising him should come forward.

Police Investigate Sexual Assault

Detectives are treating the case with urgency and urge anyone with information about the incident or the man pictured to contact British Transport Police immediately.

How To Report Information

Text: 61016

Call: 0800 40 50 40 (quote reference 328 of 23 April)

Anonymous tips: Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Police Statement