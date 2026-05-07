Cheshire Boy Kanan-Jay McLeod Dies After Anchor Drive Collision

Kanan-Jay McLeod, a young boy from Cheshire, died on Sunday, 19 April, following a collision on Anchor Drive involving a black Infiniti FX30D, Cheshire Police have confirmed. Officers are appealing for information in their ongoing investigation into the tragic incident.

Family’s Heartfelt Tribute

Kanan-Jay’s family described him as a “beautiful, bubbly little boy” who brought joy to everyone around him. They remembered his cheeky nature, big smile, kind heart, and infectious personality. He loved gaming, cars, and football, especially supporting Liverpool" href="https://uknip.co.uk/where/liverpool/" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Liverpool FC.

Precious Memories Shared

The family fondly recalled Kanan-Jay spending happy times with his cousins, friends, and relatives, cherishing moments with his auntie T and uncles Lewis and Liam. They said these memories would be treasured forever despite their heartbreak.

Community Support Appreciated

Amidst their grief, Kanan-Jay’s family expressed their deep gratitude for the outpouring of love, kindness, and support from the local community during this difficult time.

Police Continue Investigation

Cheshire Police are inviting anyone with information or footage related to the collision to come forward. Witnesses are urged to call 101 quoting incident number IML 2311765, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.