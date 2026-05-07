West Midlands Police Seek Man Over Birmingham Rape Inquiry

West Midlands Police are urgently seeking to speak with a man in connection with a woman’s rape inside a Hooper Street address in Birmingham. The attack happened at around 6am on 23 November last year. A 24-year-old man has been charged and remanded ahead of a trial next month.

Man Charged And Remanded

Following extensive inquiries, police charged a 24-year-old man with rape. He has been remanded in custody as preparations for his trial proceed.

Ongoing Investigation Appeal

Officers now want to speak to another man believed to be connected to the case. West Midlands Police urge anyone with information to come forward immediately.

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