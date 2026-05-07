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Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

The murder trial of Ian Watkins, former Lostprophets frontman, heard dramatic details of the attack that left him fatally stabbed at HMP Wakefield. Watkins, 48, was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences when fellow inmate Rico Gedel, 25, allegedly slashed his throat with a homemade blade on 11 October last year. The trial at Leeds Crown Court reveals prison tensions and a deadly plot amid strict monitoring by prison staff.

An attack in a high-security prison

Jurors learned Watkins was stabbed three times in the head and neck, severing his jugular vein. Gedel allegedly approached Watkins’ cell unexpectedly, using a weapon concealed by another prisoner, Samuel Dodsworth, who acted as a lookout. The attack was described as “clearly a joint offence” with Dodsworth disposing of the weapon afterwards.

Threats And Prison Grudges

Evidence revealed Watkins had recently been involved in getting another inmate removed from the wing, which resulted in receiving threatening notes demanding money and warning of violence. The court heard prisons are hostile environments where grudges and snitching carry serious consequences.  

Alarming Prison Exchange

As Gedel passed Watkins’ cell during medical treatment, he reportedly said, “Have a good night’s sleep, Watkins lad.” He also boasted to a prison officer: “If I’ve killed him, you could be talking to someone famous.” Meanwhile, Watkins was observed holding his bleeding neck before collapsing and dying shortly after.  

Prosecutor’s Statement On Justice

“There are some criminal offences which are so heinous that they frankly defy belief and these include the more extreme examples of what are often referred to as child sex offences,” said Tom Storey KC. “While some may feel sentences are not harsh enough, the death penalty was abolished in 1965, and the law relies on imprisonment as punishment.”

Gedel and Dodsworth both deny charges of murder and possession of a makeshift knife. The trial remains ongoing.

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