Tonypandy Man Jailed for £20,000 Cocaine Supply Conviction

A Tonypandy man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after police found £20,000 worth of cocaine in his home. Daryl Bees, aged 33, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine as well as being concerned in its supply. His sentencing took place at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, May 6.

Major Drug Find

Officers uncovered around 180 deals of cocaine during the operation targeting the Bees’ property. The discovery revealed a significant quantity of illicit drugs poised for distribution.

Swift Justice Delivered

Following the police investigation, Bees was promptly arrested and charged. At trial, he admitted involvement in supplying cocaine, resulting in a custodial sentence handed down by the court.

Community Impact

The conviction highlights ongoing police efforts to tackle drug supply chains in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area, aiming to disrupt dealers and protect local communities.

Legal Proceedings

This case emphasises the serious consequences of drug trafficking offences prosecuted at Swansea Crown Court, serving as a warning to others involved in similar crimes.