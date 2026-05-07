Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

Three men have been sentenced to life imprisonment, totalling 79 years, following the murder of 19-year-old Tyler Donnelly in Hanworth Park, Feltham, on 24 January 2024. The Metropolitan Police used GPS, mobile phone data, and extensive CCTV to place Keith Preddie, Daniel Matos, and Joshua Cowley at the scene of the stabbing despite their denials of knowing Tyler. The sentencing at the Old Bailey marks the conclusion of a detailed investigation into this brutal attack linked to drug-related activity.

Met Cuts Knife Crime

The Met has highlighted this case as a clear example of the connection between drugs and serious violence. Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who led the investigation, emphasised the force’s ongoing commitment to removing weapons from London’s streets and tackling violent crime linked to drug supply.

Evidence Sealed Conviction

The conviction hinged on meticulous forensic and digital evidence, including GPS data placing Daniel Matos on an electronic tag at the scene and CCTV capturing all three men entering and leaving Hanworth Park shortly before the fatal stabbing. A blood-stained hoodie found in Matos’ room further linked them to the crime.

Family Impact Statement

“Tyler was deeply loved, at the centre of our family, and his loss has changed our lives forever. Grief consumes us; our home is filled with silence and pain. Tyler was 19, full of warmth and kindness, deserving the chance to grow and mature. We struggle daily with the milestones he will never reach.”

Trial And Sentencing

After a hung jury in the initial trial in January 2025, a retrial in early 2026 resulted in all three men being found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey on 27 February. Sentences are as follows:

Keith Preddie: Life with a minimum term of 27 years

Daniel Matos: Life with a minimum term of 27.5 years

Joshua Cowley: Life with a minimum term of 25 years

The verdict and sentencing underscore the Met’s focus on dismantling violent gangs and protecting communities from knife crime and serious violence.