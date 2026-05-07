Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

Avon & Somerset Police confirmed that 35-year-old Joanne Shaw died following an explosion at a property on Sterncourt Road, Bristol on Sunday, 3 May. The incident is being treated as deliberate, with her death recorded as a homicide enquiry. Authorities are not seeking further suspects.

Family Tribute

Joanne’s family described her as a loving mother and devoted member of the community of Stapleton, where she lived all her life. They praised her warmth, kindness, and strength, saying her memory will remain forever in their hearts.

Legacy Of Love

The family said Joanne “could light up a room” with her infectious laugh and was known for forming genuine, lasting friendships. She was the centre of her child’s world, leaving a legacy of compassion that touched many.

Heroic Final Moments

Police and family both acknowledged Joanne’s heroism during the explosion, highlighting her selflessness and protective instinct in the face of danger. She made the ultimate sacrifice to shield her loved ones.

Police Statement

Avon & Somerset Police emphasised that the explosion is treated as a deliberate act. At this stage, they are not looking for anyone else connected to Joanne’s death. The family has requested privacy as they mourn their tragic loss.