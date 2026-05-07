Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

Wiltshire Police continue their urgent search for Kieran Evers, a 30-year-old man currently wanted in Swindon in connection with stalking. Evers, who has no fixed address, is believed to be in the Toothill area of Swindon. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Wanted Man Details

Kieran Evers is described as having recently shaved his beard and is currently without a permanent home. Police have released his photo to assist the public in recognising him.

Whereabouts Sought

Officers believe Evers may be in or near Toothill, a residential area in Swindon, and are urging residents to remain vigilant.

How To Help

If you have seen Kieran Evers or know where he might be, police ask you to call 101 quoting incident number 54260045982. Your information could be crucial to the ongoing investigation.