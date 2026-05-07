IDF Probes Soldier Smoking on Virgin Mary Statue in Lebanon

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have launched an official investigation after a soldier was photographed placing a cigarette in the mouth of a Virgin Mary statue in the Christian village of Debel, southern Lebanon. The incident, captured several weeks ago, has sparked outrage amid ongoing tensions in the region and follows a recent similar act of desecration against a statue of Jesus in the same village.

New Desecration Sparks Outcry

A second soldier was seen smoking while positioning a cigarette on the religious statue’s mouth, prompting the IDF to condemn the actions as a severe breach of military conduct. Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani described the soldier’s behaviour as “completely deviating from the values expected of its personnel” and announced that command measures would follow the investigation’s conclusion.

The previous incident led to the military

Last month, another soldier was caught on camera smashing a statue of Jesus in the face with a sledgehammer in Debel. Both soldiers in these cases received 30-day military prison sentences after international criticism and calls for accountability.

Catholic Church Demands Action

The Custodia Terrae Sanctae, representing the Roman Catholic Church in the Holy Land, condemned the disrespectful acts in strong terms. They urged the Israeli government and IDF to send a clear message that such behaviour “is unacceptable, must not happen again,” and insisted the cases be handled seriously.

Context of the Ongoing Lebanon Conflict

The incidents coincide with continued Israeli military operations across southern Lebanon since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect on 16 April. Despite the ceasefire, fighting persists with daily Israeli strikes and Hezbollah attacks escalating violence. Over 120 deaths in Lebanon were reported in the past week alone, including civilians, highlighting the fragile state of peace in the region.