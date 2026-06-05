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MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

Police charged a 32-year-old man with murder following a violent assault in Lewisham that left a 41-year-old victim dead. Officers were called to Lewisham High Street at 4:40am on Sunday, 24 May, after reports of an altercation. The victim was found with a serious head injury, treated by London Ambulance Service, and taken to hospital but died on 30 May.

Tragic Victim Named

The man who died has been identified as Taiwo Ekerin, aged 41. Specialist officers are supporting his next of kin during this difficult time.

Suspect Charged And Remanded

Maxwell Oguanaya, 32, from Eastfield Road, Enfield, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 4 June. He was charged the next day and appeared before Ealing Magistrates’ Court. Oguanaya was remanded in custody and is due to reappear on Tuesday, 9 June.

Second Arrest Made

A second man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, 5 June. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

Police Urge Public Help

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted through the Met Police major incident portal or by calling 101 with reference 1609/24MAY. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :Crime

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