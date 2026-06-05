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PUNCHED TO THE GROUND Man Assaulted at West Ealing Station

Man Assaulted at West Ealing Station

  British Transport Police are investigating an assault that took place at West Ealing station on Thursday 21 May at around 7.45pm. The victim was attacked by a man after tapping his card to exit the station and turning to confront the individual who was tailgating him. The suspect punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Assault Details Revealed

The victim was leaving West Ealing station when the incident occurred. After noticing the man closely following him through the exit gate, the victim spoke to him, prompting the violent response.

Police Seek Suspect Image

Officers have released an image of the man they believe may have crucial information about the assault. They are urging anyone who recognises the individual to come forward to assist with their enquiries.

Contact Information Provided

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. When speaking to police, quote reference 620 of 21 May.

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Topics :Crime

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