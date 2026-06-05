Belfast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Partner in Donaghadee

Zak Hughes, 29, from Ardoyne, Belfast, pleaded guilty at Belfast Crown Court on 5 June 2026 to the murder of his heavily pregnant partner Sarah Montgomery, 27, in Donaghadee, County Down. Emergency services were called to Montgomery’s Elmfield Walk home on 27 June 2025 after reports of a serious disturbance. Despite paramedics’ efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the unborn child she was 34 weeks pregnant with. The case has struck a chord across Northern Ireland due to its tragic nature and Hughes now faces a mandatory life sentence.

Guilty Plea And Sentencing

Hughes admitted both murder and child destruction charges, the latter a rare legal charge relating to the killing of a viable unborn child. Madam Justice McBride imposed a mandatory life sentence immediately, with a sentencing hearing set for 11 September 2026 to determine the minimum term before parole eligibility.

Tragic Death In Donaghadee

The fatal incident unfolded in Montgomery’s home, where she lived with her two young daughters. The attack caused the death of Montgomery and her unborn child, prompting police and emergency services’ rapid response.

Community Response And Legacy

Montgomery was renowned locally for her care of family members, including elderly grandparents and autistic brothers, alongside raising her children. Her death sparked widespread grief, with hundreds attending a community vigil. A crowdfunding campaign launched for her daughters quickly raised over £50,000 to support their future.

Police Statement

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) welcomed Hughes’ swift guilty plea, emphasising that it spared the family further distress from a trial. Hughes remains in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing.