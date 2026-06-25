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BEACH BRAWLS Kent Police Make Arrests After Beach Fights in Broadstairs and Margate

Kent Police swiftly intervened on Wednesday 24 June 2026 to tackle reports of antisocial behaviour and fighting on the beaches of Broadstairs and Margate. Multiple arrests were made after disturbances disrupted the normally peaceful coastal towns during a day of warm weather.

Beach Brawls In Broadstairs

At approximately 5.35pm, officers responded to a fight involving a small group at Viking Bay, Broadstairs. An 18-year-old man from London, an 18-year-old from Swanley, and a 16-year-old boy from Dartford were arrested on suspicion of assault. A man in his 20s sustained a head injury during the incident, which remains under investigation.

Fighting Spills Over To Margate

Later at around 7.35pm, police were called to reports of further fighting on Margate’s beach. An 18-year-old London man, suspected of throwing punches at multiple individuals, was arrested after attempting to flee. His swift apprehension prevented further trouble.

Disturbance At Margate Station

Kent officers also dealt with a disturbance at Margate railway station where several people, including a security guard, were reportedly assaulted. An 18-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

Police Vow Zero Tolerance

Chief Inspector Ian Swallow, District Commander for Thanet, emphasised the force’s firm stance: “We will not tolerate antisocial behaviour in our coastal towns this summer or any other time. Those causing nuisance or violence will be arrested or dispersed.” He also highlighted ongoing dispersal orders in Margate, Broadstairs, Ramsgate, and Westwood Cross to deter further disorder.

Protecting Thanet’s Coastal Peace

With beautiful beaches attracting families and visitors in record numbers amid hot weather, police presence remains high throughout the summer. The force aims to safeguard the enjoyment of the majority against a minority of troublemakers.

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