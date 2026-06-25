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MORTUAY SCANDAL Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Eight bodies were discovered in advanced stages of decomposition at Queen’s Medical Centre, part of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, after a shortage of freezer space delayed their timely transfer. A report by the Human Tissue Authority (HTA) revealed serious failings that compromised the preservation and dignity of the deceased.

Critical Failings at the Mortuary

The HTA inspection uncovered three critical and six major shortfalls in mortuary management. A routine practice involved storing deteriorating bodies in sealed bags within refrigerated areas, which inspectors said negatively affected their condition and dignity.

Risks To Body Identification

Concerns were raised over inadequate checks that increased the risk of bodies being incorrectly released to funeral services. Additionally, ongoing condition monitoring for some bodies was lacking, heightening the risk of further degradation going unnoticed.

Connection To Maternity Failures

The report’s findings come shortly after an independent review exposed hundreds of cases of avoidable harm and deaths among mothers and babies at the trust. Up to May 2025, 444 maternity cases and 76 newborn incidents involving potentially avoidable outcomes were identified.

Trust Response And Apology

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust acknowledged the mortuary process shortcomings and issued an unreserved apology. CEO Anthony May and Chair Nick Carver promised improvements, including expanded mortuary capacity, enhanced staff training, more rigorous checks, and stronger oversight.

Government Plans For Maternity Improvement

Health Secretary James Murray announced a forthcoming national action plan to enhance maternity care, scheduled for release by the end of the year, aiming to prevent further tragedies and systemic failures.

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