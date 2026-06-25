Thousands of Brits across the country have been battling intense heatwaves this summer, with temperatures reaching up to an estimated 36.1°C. This means that we have officially seen the hottest day in June on record. This has led to major health warnings and news outlets offering advice on how people can stay cool.

One major consequence of this is that UK residents have been spending a lot of time in air-conditioned indoor spaces to avoid the heat. From cinemas to indoor shopping centres, consumers are seeking out ways to enjoy leisurely activities while avoiding sweltering conditions outdoors.

Many industry experts have analysed how extreme weather conditions can change how people spend their free time. This shift can lead to positive impacts for specific industries, such as online streaming services (Netflix and Amazon Prime) or online gaming platforms where people can play Huff N Even More Puff Grand and other popular games. It can also be beneficial for cinemas, swimming pools, and other indoor attractions.

Why People Look to Stay Inside During Heatwaves

While we often associate the summer period with people in packed beer gardens, spending time having picnics in parks, or days on the beach, in many instances during summer, the heat becomes too unbearable for citizens to go outside at all.

Many studies show that extreme heatwaves push people indoors for comfort. When the government issues health warnings, it is also highly recommended that people try to avoid the sun during peak hours.

This is because prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to high UV radiation damage, which can increase the risk of skin cancer. Sun exposure can also cause severe sunburns, which can burn unprotected skin areas in less than 15 minutes.

The Importance of Public Spaces With Air Conditioning

Health reasons and overall comfort are why it is strongly encouraged for people to stay inside in places that have air conditioning. For people who have air conditioning installed in their home or flat, they can simply stay indoors and keep entertained by playing games or binge-watching a TV show on Netflix.

People who don’t have the luxury of an installed air conditioning system may need to seek out public spaces that have air conditioning in order to avoid the extreme heat conditions. This has led to increased use of indoor spaces and avoidance of outdoor ones.

There has been previous footfall data which shows that, during periods of extremely hot weather, air-conditioned shopping centres and retail parks saw an increased number of visitors, while traditional high streets suffered.

A recent article from the Guardian also showed that people are seeking out relief from the sun in shopping centres and supermarkets with cooling systems.

This also impacts specific types of workers. White-collar workers in an office environment often have the benefit of spending the hottest periods of the working day in air-conditioned buildings, while people who predominantly work outdoors have more sun exposure and are recommended to take more breaks to avoid overheating.