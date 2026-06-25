Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

UK Heatwave: Why Brits Are Turning to Indoor Entertainment in Rising Temperatures

UK Heatwave: Why Brits Are Turning to Indoor Entertainment in Rising Temperatures

Thousands of Brits across the country have been battling intense heatwaves this summer, with temperatures reaching up to an estimated 36.1°C. This means that we have officially seen the hottest day in June on record. This has led to major health warnings and news outlets offering advice on how people can stay cool.

One major consequence of this is that UK residents have been spending a lot of time in air-conditioned indoor spaces to avoid the heat. From cinemas to indoor shopping centres, consumers are seeking out ways to enjoy leisurely activities while avoiding sweltering conditions outdoors.

Many industry experts have analysed how extreme weather conditions can change how people spend their free time. This shift can lead to positive impacts for specific industries, such as online streaming services (Netflix and Amazon Prime) or online gaming platforms where people can play Huff N Even More Puff Grand and other popular games. It can also be beneficial for cinemas, swimming pools, and other indoor attractions.

Why People Look to Stay Inside During Heatwaves 

While we often associate the summer period with people in packed beer gardens, spending time having picnics in parks, or days on the beach, in many instances during summer, the heat becomes too unbearable for citizens to go outside at all.

Many studies show that extreme heatwaves push people indoors for comfort. When the government issues health warnings, it is also highly recommended that people try to avoid the sun during peak hours.

This is because prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to high UV radiation damage, which can increase the risk of skin cancer. Sun exposure can also cause severe sunburns, which can burn unprotected skin areas in less than 15 minutes.

The Importance of Public Spaces With Air Conditioning 

Health reasons and overall comfort are why it is strongly encouraged for people to stay inside in places that have air conditioning. For people who have air conditioning installed in their home or flat, they can simply stay indoors and keep entertained by playing games or binge-watching a TV show on Netflix.

People who don’t have the luxury of an installed air conditioning system may need to seek out public spaces that have air conditioning in order to avoid the extreme heat conditions. This has led to increased use of indoor spaces and avoidance of outdoor ones.

There has been previous footfall data which shows that, during periods of extremely hot weather, air-conditioned shopping centres and retail parks saw an increased number of visitors, while traditional high streets suffered.

A recent article from the Guardian also showed that people are seeking out relief from the sun in shopping centres and supermarkets with cooling systems.

This also impacts specific types of workers. White-collar workers in an office environment often have the benefit of spending the hottest periods of the working day in air-conditioned buildings, while people who predominantly work outdoors have more sun exposure and are recommended to take more breaks to avoid overheating.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
PC Attacked With Brick in Morecambe Freed Just 16 Days Into Sentence

JUSTICE OUTRAGE PC Attacked With Brick in Morecambe Freed Just 16 Days Into Sentence

UK News
Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

QUAKE ALERT Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Breaking News, UK News

EARTHQUAKE HORROR Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

SEA RESCUE Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Refuses to Apologise After Heated PMQs Clash Over Labour Leadership

LASHES AND T-SHIRT Kemi Badenoch Refuses to Apologise After Heated PMQs Clash Over Labour Leadership

UK News
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Venezuela Evening

QUAKE SHOCK 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Venezuela Evening

UK News
Man Jailed for Stealing £28k Rolex from Vulnerable Victim Near Liverpool Street

WATCH THEFT Man Jailed for Stealing £28k Rolex from Vulnerable Victim Near Liverpool Street

UK News
Bishop David Oakley Charged with Historic Rape Allegations in Stafford

MAN OF THE CLOTH Bishop David Oakley Charged with Historic Rape Allegations in Stafford

UK News
Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

Tracking Pressure Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

UK News
Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

FIRE ENGINE Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

LIFEBOAT RESCUE Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

UK News
Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

UK News
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

FATAL ASSAULT Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

POLICE DELAY Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

UK News
Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

UK News
Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

MOTORCYCLE TRAGEDY Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

UK News
Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

UK News
Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

POLICE CRACKDOWN Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

UK News
Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

SEA RESCUE Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

UK News
Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

UK News
Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

GUN ATTACK Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

UK News
Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

CRASH PROBE Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

UK News
Watch Live