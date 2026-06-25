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MAJOR HAUL Birmingham Couple Jailed After National Crime Agency Cannabis Bust

Birmingham Couple Jailed After National Crime Agency Cannabis Bust

A Birmingham couple, Kristian Lleshi, 35, and Xhulijana Trimi, 29, were jailed following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation that uncovered large quantities of cannabis and over £51,000 in cash at their Shenley Green home in September last year.

Major Cannabis Haul

Officers found two bin bags containing seven kilos of vacuum-packed cannabis in the loft and an additional two kilos in a bag on the landing during the raid at their Cornbrook Road property. The drugs were seized as part of the NCA operation targeting drug supply.

Hidden Cash And Valuables

Investigators uncovered £51,450 stashed in various secret spots around the home, including a dressing room, bedside table, a protein shake container, wardrobe, and under a bed. High-value items such as gold jewellery, designer handbags, and shoes were also seized.

Suspicions Over Relationship

While Lleshi refused to comment, Trimi denied involvement, claiming she did not know about the drugs or cash and said their relationship was limited to work acquaintance at a car wash in Banbury. However, evidence from social media and purchase receipts from luxury stores like Selfridges suggested they had been in a relationship since at least 2023.

Related Immigration And Cannabis Farm

A third man found at the property was identified as an immigration offender and handed over to Immigration Enforcement. The NCA’s investigation also uncovered a cannabis farm in Dudley with plants valued at around £78,000. Authorities have since destroyed the crop and investigations are ongoing.

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