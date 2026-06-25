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FIRE ALERT Wildfire Rages at Tintwistle Moor Closing Key Roads in Derbyshire

Firefighters from Derbyshire and Manchester are battling a significant wildfire at Tintwistle Moor, Derbyshire. The blaze, ongoing with support from water carriers, welfare units, and command teams, has forced the closure of major routes, including the Woodhead Pass between the Gun Inn, Mottram Moor, and the Flouch roundabout—affecting the A628, A57, and A616.

Multi-agency Fire Effort

Crews from both Derbyshire and Manchester fire services, alongside the Peak District Fire Operations Group, are coordinating resources to contain the fire. This joint operation includes specialist support units to manage the challenging terrain and scale of the wildfire.

Major Road Closures In Derbyshire

The Woodhead Pass remains shut between Mottram Moor and Flouch roundabout due to the fire and ongoing emergency response. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and expect delays on surrounding routes as emergency services operate.  

Community Cooperation Praised

Authorities extended thanks to local residents for their patience and cooperation amid the disruption. The partnership between emergency teams and the public is critical in managing wildfire safety and minimising risks.

Aerial Footage Highlights Scale

The Derby Mountain Rescue Team supplied aerial footage that has helped crews assess the fire’s spread and focus containment efforts more effectively across the moorland.  

Safety Advice Issued

Authorities have urged locals and visitors to remain vigilant for signs of smoke or fire in the area and to report any concerns promptly to emergency services to prevent further escalation.

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