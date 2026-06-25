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MINISTER SACKING Shabana Mahmood Set To Sack Migration Minister Over Code Breach

Shabana Mahmood Set To Sack Migration Minister Over Code Breach

    Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is preparing to dismiss Migration Minister Mike Tapp after he breached the ministerial code by publishing an unauthorised article in The Times. The article challenged government immigration reforms, arguing that migrant care workers should receive a special exemption from new rules on permanent settlement.

Unauthorised Article Sparks Fallout

Mike Tapp, MP for Dover and Deal, wrote the piece without clearance, openly contradicting Mahmood’s planned immigration overhaul. He pushed for quicker settlement rights for migrant care workers, going against official policy and airing internal government deliberations.

Breaking Ministerial Code

Publishing unpublished government policy ideas without permission breaches collective cabinet responsibility and the ministerial code. Insiders emphasised that Tapp’s actions crossed a clear line, undermining the Home Secretary and her team’s carefully managed reforms.

Government Stability At Risk

The sacking comes amid a sensitive period for the government, with Mahmood leading a major immigration system overhaul and the Labour Party undergoing leadership changes after Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation. The incident risks compounding political instability.

Whitehall Reaction

A Whitehall source told reporters, “Mike Tapp is expected to be sacked for breaching the ministerial code. He has taken possible ideas that the Home Secretary and her team were working on and briefed them as his own to try to win a job in the new administration.”

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