Deadly 7.1 and 7.5 Magnitude Earthquakes Devastate Caracas, Venezuela

Two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.1 and 7.5 magnitude struck near Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday evening, causing widespread devastation, collapsed buildings, and forcing emergency evacuations. The US Geological Survey warned of high casualties, estimating deaths could range from 10,000 to 100,000. Local authorities and emergency services responded amid ongoing rescue efforts.

Catastrophic Impact In Caracas

Shocking footage from the capital reveals collapsed apartment blocks and the severe damage to Simón Bolívar International Airport, which partially collapsed, grounding flights for several days. Streets are littered with rubble, walls torn away exposing interiors, and power outages have affected communications.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue teams continue searching through rubble as the death toll rises. Interim President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed 164 fatalities and over 700 injuries early Thursday, warning of further casualties as aftershocks threaten unstable structures. Emergency shelters are being set up in schools, and medical personnel have been mobilised.

Government And Global Response

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello reported multiple buildings and homes destroyed, urging citizens to stay outdoors to avoid aftershock dangers. International reactions include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcing immediate aid deployment and President Donald Trump pledging rapid support via government agencies.

Tsunami Fears And Wider Effects

Despite the epicentre being on land near Montalbán and Morón, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre initially warned of possible tsunami waves along Venezuelan coasts and nearby islands. Tremors were also felt in Colombia and parts of Brazil, with evacuations and alarms triggered, although no tsunami event was later confirmed.

Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Terror

Residents described the quakes as unprecedented in strength, with buildings shaking intensely, cracks spreading across walls, and people fleeing into the streets. Survivors reported chaotic scenes reminiscent of previous historic disasters, with families huddling outdoors amid dust clouds and ongoing aftershocks.