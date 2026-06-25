South East Water imposes immediate hosepipe ban across Kent amid heatwave

South East Water (SEW) has announced an immediate hosepipe ban in Kent due to unprecedented demand during the second heatwave of the year. With water usage soaring to record levels, the company warned that the capacity to treat and pump drinking water has been stretched, prompting urgent restrictions to protect essential supplies.

Record Water Demand

SEW revealed that from March to May, Kent experienced only 36% of its average rainfall. Although winter replenished raw water sources, the challenge now lies in treating and distributing water fast enough to meet escalating demand. The hosepipe ban is part of SEW’s activated Drought Plan to secure water availability throughout the summer.

Scope Of The Ban

The restrictions, effective immediately but enforceable from 00:01 on Friday, 1 July, prohibit using hosepipes for garden watering, car washing, patios, boats, and filling pools. Customers are urged to comply now to help conserve vital water supplies. SEW has maximised production at all treatment plants and prior storage capacity to prepare for this surge.

Infrastructure Upgrades

Recent investments have strengthened water networks in West Kent, notably in Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge, minimising past supply interruptions. The new Maidstone water treatment works will open soon, along with additional pipelines and storage facilities slated to enhance resilience long term. Plans also include a new surface reservoir near Canterbury.

Community Appeal

David Hinton, SEW’s chief executive, acknowledged the frustration but emphasised the priority to safeguard essential water use for drinking, cooking, and hygiene. He thanked customers already reducing consumption and pleaded for immediate cooperation to avoid supply issues and protect vulnerable residents.

Areas Affected

SEW’s supply area covers much of Kent, including key towns such as Ashford, Maidstone, Canterbury, Whitstable, Herne Bay, and Tunbridge Wells. Residents across these communities must adhere to the ban to help manage the strained resources during this prolonged heatwave.