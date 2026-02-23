Traffic is still at a standstill after a tractor hauling hay caught fire on the westbound carriageway near Gravesend around 12:15pm today (February 23).

Firefighters Battle Blaze for Nearly Four Hours

Fire crews rushed to the scene and managed to douse the flames in under four hours. They stayed on site until just after 4pm, joined by police and paramedics.

Traffic Gridlock and Road Closures Continue