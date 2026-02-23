Watch Live
TRAFFIC CHAOS Hay Bale Blaze Brings Chaos to Gravesend Road

Traffic is still at a standstill after a tractor hauling hay caught fire on the...

Published: 5:15 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 10:16 pm February 23, 2026

Traffic is still at a standstill after a tractor hauling hay caught fire on the westbound carriageway near Gravesend around 12:15pm today (February 23).

Firefighters Battle Blaze for Nearly Four Hours

Fire crews rushed to the scene and managed to douse the flames in under four hours. They stayed on site until just after 4pm, joined by police and paramedics.

Traffic Gridlock and Road Closures Continue

  • No injuries were reported, though one person was checked out by paramedics at the scene.
  • More than seven hours later, two lanes remain closed on this busy route, causing long queues.
  • National Highways confirmed: “The damaged hay load has been removed from scene and a road sweeper is cleaning the carriageway.”

Topics :Weather Disruption

