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Northampton Police Seek Suspect in The Bear Pub Burglary

Northampton Police Seek Suspect in The Bear Pub Burglary

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help to identify a man suspected of breaking into The Bear pub on Sheep Street, Northampton. The burglary happened between 2am and 3am on Thursday, April 23, during refurbishment work. Cash and alcohol were stolen from an office inside the premises.

Man Caught On CCTV

Officers have released an image of the man they believe may have vital information related to the burglary. They urge him, or anyone recognising him, to come forward to assist the investigation.

Targeted Theft During Renovation

The Bear pub was undergoing refurbishment when the intrusion occurred, making the theft of cash and alcohol a significant blow to the business.

Police Urge Witnesses To Help

Northamptonshire Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 101, quoting incident number 26000233291 to ensure details reach the right team promptly.

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