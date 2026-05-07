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COURT DRAMA Teacher on Trial After Baby Preston Dies in Blackpool Bath Incident

Teacher on Trial After Baby Preston Dies in Blackpool Bath Incident

A teacher accused of murdering and sexually abusing baby Preston Davey told police he ‘panicked’ after the infant fell into a bath in Blackpool. Jamie Varley, 37, maintained his account that the death was accidental during a court hearing, where details of 47 injuries found on the baby were revealed. The tragic events unfolded on July 27, 2023, leading to a police investigation and ongoing trial.

Struggle To Save Baby

Varley explained he put Preston in the bath after the child was sick during a visit to his mother’s house. He left the room briefly to shower, returning to find the baby “half in, half out of the water.” Varley said he panicked upon seeing Preston struggling to breathe and attempted to revive him by rubbing his face and back and sitting him up to clear water from his chest.

Hospital Journey and CPR

Varley recounted how his partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, arrived home as the baby’s condition worsened. The pair drove Preston to the hospital with Varley performing CPR in the car. Preston died later that evening at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where police officers interviewed both men separately.

Police Interviews Reveal Distress

Detective Constable Sheralee Birtwistle, who interviewed Varley, described his distressed state, noting he was pacing and at one point sat on the floor. Varley repeatedly expressed sorrow, saying: “I’m so sorry, it shouldn’t have happened.” McGowan-Fazakerley also expressed uncertainty about Preston’s breathing and witnessed the baby being sick.

Brutal Injuries Disclosed

Police presented Varley with evidence of 47 injuries on Preston, including bruising on his arms, legs, back, head, and throat. Varley disputed claims that the bruises indicated abuse, suggesting some were caused by medical interventions and arguing the foster carers may have missed signs. Forensic evidence indicated Preston did not drown, contradicting Varley’s claim that the death was water-related.

Legal Charges And Trial Status

Varley denies charges of murder, manslaughter, sexual assault, grievous bodily harm, cruelty, and possession of indecent images. McGowan-Fazakerley denies causing or allowing the child’s death, sexual assault, and cruelty. The trial continues as the court examines all the evidence and testimonies.

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