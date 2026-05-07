Shrewsbury Man Adam Rowson Jailed for Murder of Alexis De Naray

Adam Rowson, a homeless man with no fixed address, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years today at Stafford Crown Court for the murder of 45-year-old Alexis De Naray in Shrewsbury. West Mercia Police opened a murder investigation after Alexis was found dead in an abandoned building near the Shelton water tower in June 2025.

Fatal Meeting Outside Hospital

Alexis De Naray was admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on 23 June 2025 after collapsing. Early the next morning, he met Rowson outside the hospital, who offered him accommodation. The two men, strangers until then, left the hospital together.

Body Discovered Days Later

On 27 June, Rowson contacted police via the non-emergency 101 number reporting he had found a man dead in the attic of the building where he was living. Emergency services confirmed the deceased was Alexis, who had suffered serious injuries including a brain injury and broken ribs, though none conclusively caused his death.

Cctv Evidence And Behaviour

Police enquiries revealed CCTV footage capturing Rowson wearing a bloodstained sweatshirt on 25 June, which has never been recovered. Later that day, he was seen in Shrewsbury town centre speaking to acquaintances, during which one person asked, “killed someone? Why have you done that?” Rowson also admitted to his social worker, “I’m worried I’m going to get arrested. I’ve done something terrible.”

Use Of Victims Bank Cards

Further investigation uncovered that Rowson had used Alexis’s bank cards days after his death to purchase alcohol, food, clothes, scratchcards, and travel tickets, as well as withdrawing cash from the account. Authorities estimate the murder occurred late on 24 June or early 25 June based on these actions.

Life Sentence Delivered

Following a 12-day trial in April 2026, a jury found Rowson guilty of murder. He must serve at least 16 years in prison, with time on remand deducted, before being eligible for parole.