Prolific Crawley Shoplifter Jailed for Multiple Thefts and Court Breaches

Jason O’Dwyer, 39, of Guildford, has been jailed for 12 months after admitting to five shop thefts and three breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order across West Sussex. The sentence was handed down at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 1 May following a spree of shoplifting offences at stores including Peacocks, TK Maxx, BP petrol station, and the Co-op in Crawley and Faygate. Police and store security played key roles in his arrest and conviction.

Crimes Across West Sussex

O’Dwyer stole nearly £1,000 worth of goods during his spree that began in February. Highlights include a £60 coat stolen from TK Maxx and thefts totalling £357 from an M&S and BP petrol station in Faygate. Further offences at Peacocks in Crawley on multiple days saw losses of £516.

Repeat Offender Profile

The 39-year-old has a long criminal history with 35 previous convictions for 64 offences, including 32 related to theft. Despite recent convictions in February for shop theft, O’Dwyer continued offending, leading to the latest arrest on 29 April at the Co-op in Langley Green by police community support officers and shop security.

New Criminal Behaviour Order

The court imposed a new Criminal Behaviour Order lasting until April 2031, restricting O’Dwyer’s presence in shops across Sussex if asked to leave, banning him from London Gatwick Airport unless holding a valid ticket, and excluding him from several major retailers including Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, John Lewis At Home, Dunelm, and others.

Community And Legal Impact

In addition to imprisonment, O’Dwyer was ordered to pay full compensation for the stolen items. The court’s measures aim to protect West Sussex businesses from further theft and address the persistent criminal behaviour of this prolific shoplifter.