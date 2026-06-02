Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SERIAL OFFENDER Prolific Crawley Shoplifter Jailed for Multiple Thefts and Court Breaches

Prolific Crawley Shoplifter Jailed for Multiple Thefts and Court Breaches

Jason O’Dwyer, 39, of Guildford, has been jailed for 12 months after admitting to five shop thefts and three breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order across West Sussex. The sentence was handed down at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 1 May following a spree of shoplifting offences at stores including Peacocks, TK Maxx, BP petrol station, and the Co-op in Crawley and Faygate. Police and store security played key roles in his arrest and conviction.

Crimes Across West Sussex

O’Dwyer stole nearly £1,000 worth of goods during his spree that began in February. Highlights include a £60 coat stolen from TK Maxx and thefts totalling £357 from an M&S and BP petrol station in Faygate. Further offences at Peacocks in Crawley on multiple days saw losses of £516.

Repeat Offender Profile

The 39-year-old has a long criminal history with 35 previous convictions for 64 offences, including 32 related to theft. Despite recent convictions in February for shop theft, O’Dwyer continued offending, leading to the latest arrest on 29 April at the Co-op in Langley Green by police community support officers and shop security.

New Criminal Behaviour Order

The court imposed a new Criminal Behaviour Order lasting until April 2031, restricting O’Dwyer’s presence in shops across Sussex if asked to leave, banning him from London Gatwick Airport unless holding a valid ticket, and excluding him from several major retailers including Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, John Lewis At Home, Dunelm, and others.

Community And Legal Impact

In addition to imprisonment, O’Dwyer was ordered to pay full compensation for the stolen items. The court’s measures aim to protect West Sussex businesses from further theft and address the persistent criminal behaviour of this prolific shoplifter.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Former NHS Surgeon Struck Off After Self-Amputating Legs in Sexual Fetish Case

MEDICAL SHOCKER Former NHS Surgeon Struck Off After Self-Amputating Legs in Sexual Fetish Case

UK News
Raheem Sterling Arrested After Erratic £270k Lamborghini M3 Drive

DRUG DRIVING Raheem Sterling Arrested After Erratic £270k Lamborghini M3 Drive

UK News
Person Dies After Medical Emergency at Chatham Railway Station

TRAGIC EMERGENGY Person Dies After Medical Emergency at Chatham Railway Station

UK News
Woman Denies Killing Mother in Devizes Christmas Day Trial

MURDER TRIAL Woman Denies Killing Mother in Devizes Christmas Day Trial

UK News
Surgeon Neil Hopper Struck Off for Self-Amputation Insurance Fraud

MEDICAL SCANDAL Surgeon Neil Hopper Struck Off for Self-Amputation Insurance Fraud

UK News
Over 20,000 Pol-Ed Lessons Delivered in West Yorkshire Schools Since September

EDUCATIONAL MILESTONE Over 20,000 Pol-Ed Lessons Delivered in West Yorkshire Schools Since September

UK News
Trial Reveals Police Ignored Stabbing Victim in Hampshire

RELEASE THE FOOTAGE Trial Reveals Police Ignored Stabbing Victim in Hampshire

UK News
West Midlands Police Hunt Man Over Jewellery Snatch Chelmsley Road

POLICE PROBE West Midlands Police Hunt Man Over Jewellery Snatch Chelmsley Road

UK News
Family Tribute to Redditch Man Stabbed to Death on Martley Close

KNIFE TRAGEDY Family Tribute to Redditch Man Stabbed to Death on Martley Close

UK News
13-Year-Old Girl Dies After River Wharfe Incident Near Burnsall

RIVER TRAGEDY 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After River Wharfe Incident Near Burnsall

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Charged in Brighton Crystal Meth Drug Probe

METH LAB Man Charged in Brighton Crystal Meth Drug Probe

UK News
Man Charged in Brighton Crystal Meth Drug Probe

Man Charged in Brighton Crystal Meth Drug Probe

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Military Road Crash Near Appledore

POLICE PROBE Witnesses Sought After M2 Strood Motorcycle Collision Injures Rider

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Military Road Crash Near Appledore

Witnesses Sought After M2 Strood Motorcycle Collision Injures Rider

UK News
Police Handcuffed Bleeding Teen Despite His Pleas After Knife Attack

POLICE FAIL Police Handcuffed Bleeding Teen Despite His Pleas After Knife Attack

UK News
Police Handcuffed Bleeding Teen Despite His Pleas After Knife Attack

Police Handcuffed Bleeding Teen Despite His Pleas After Knife Attack

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Bradford Officer Charged with Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees

BAD APPLE Bradford Officer Charged with Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees

UK News
Bradford Officer Charged with Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees

Bradford Officer Charged with Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees

UK News
Disney AI Exec Sparks Concerns Over Chatbot He’s Calling His ‘Son’

AI CONCERNS Disney AI Exec Sparks Concerns Over Chatbot He’s Calling His ‘Son’

UK News
Disney AI Exec Sparks Concerns Over Chatbot He’s Calling His ‘Son’

Disney AI Exec Sparks Concerns Over Chatbot He’s Calling His ‘Son’

UK News
Sir David Attenborough’s Energy Remains Strong at 100, Inspiring Global Audiences

CENTENARY TRIBUTE Sir David Attenborough’s Energy Remains Strong at 100, Inspiring Global Audiences

UK News
Sir David Attenborough’s Energy Remains Strong at 100, Inspiring Global Audiences

Sir David Attenborough’s Energy Remains Strong at 100, Inspiring Global Audiences

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Home Secretary Condemns Murder of Student Henry Nowak in UK

JUSTICE SERVED Home Secretary Condemns Murder of Student Henry Nowak in UK

UK News
Home Secretary Condemns Murder of Student Henry Nowak in UK

Home Secretary Condemns Murder of Student Henry Nowak in UK

UK News
Auto Draft

POLICE JUSTICE Warren Conn Jailed 14 Years for Sexual Assault and Child Abuse

UK News
Auto Draft

Warren Conn Jailed 14 Years for Sexual Assault and Child Abuse

UK News
Dad and Brother of Sikh Killer Charged with Weapon Offences in Southampton

WEAPON OFFENCES Dad and Brother of Sikh Killer Charged with Weapon Offences in Southampton

UK News
Dad and Brother of Sikh Killer Charged with Weapon Offences in Southampton

Dad and Brother of Sikh Killer Charged with Weapon Offences in Southampton

UK News
Watch Live